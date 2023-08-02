Heartland Votes

East Prairie Police Dept. announces temporary changes to improve safety for juveniles

After recent violence against juveniles and various city ordinance violations, the East Prairie Police Department announced temporary changes to improve safety in the city.((Source: KFVS))
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - After recent violence against juveniles and various city ordinance violations, the East Prairie Police Department announced temporary changes to improve safety in the city.

The East Prairie Police Dept. says after several reports of assaults against juveniles, including adults assaulting juveniles, with some being reported to involve weapons, as well as the amount of tax money spent on cleaning the parking lot due to littering, curfew violations and other city ordinance violations, the parking lot at Washington Street and Main St. will now be highly enforced.

The parking lot will be closed immediately one hour after downtown businesses close each night, until further notice.

Special approved events, like farmers markets or religious gatherings, are exempt.

The goal of this temporary change is to ensure the safety of juveniles in the area. The police dept. says when safety becomes a concern, measures have to be taken.

The East Prairie Police Dept. also offers their parking lot to allow juveniles a safe place to socialize.

