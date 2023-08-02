City of Sikeston to get 4 more Flock cameras

Heartland Votes
The number of Flock cameras will double in the city of Sikeston.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The number of Flock cameras will double in the city of Sikeston.

According to the city, council members approved adding four new Flock cameras during their meeting on Monday, August 1. This will bring the total number of cameras in the city to eight.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety Captain Ryan Smith said the cameras are useful with investigations and recoveries that may have otherwise gone undetected.

According to DPS, since the original four cameras went online June 9, they had led to the direct recovery of two stolen vehicles and two stolen license plates, totaling about $20,000.

Flock cameras are solar-powered, motion-activated and infrastructure-free cameras that can identify and categorize the details of vehicles that pass by. The Flock system is designed to identify license plates associated with crimes, including wanted suspects and stolen vehicles.

According to DPS, the system helped find a missing person, as well as a person with an active felony arrest warrant. The system also helped officers find a suspect accused of leaving the scene of a crash.

In a four-week span, Capt. Smith said the four cameras logged 523,584 scans. He said they could break that down to unique license plates, which looks at each vehicle just one time.

“You can drive through all four of our LPRs, multiple times in one day, multiple times in that month, and it is still just going to count it one time,” Smith said in a news release. “In a four-week period, it scanned a little over 90,000 vehicles. Those four LPRs are pretty busy and doing a good job for us so far.”

He said the data is kept by the system for 30 days.

The system also allows law enforcement agencies to share data with other law enforcement agencies who have the system. Since they’ve had the four cameras, they say at least three other local police departments have begun the process of buying and installing Flock cameras.

