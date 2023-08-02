Heartland Votes

Benton, Ky. man arrested for attempting to steal catalytic converters

A man from Benton, Kentucky, was arrested this weekend for attempting to steal catalytic...
A man from Benton, Kentucky, was arrested this weekend for attempting to steal catalytic converters at a business.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Benton, Kentucky, was arrested this weekend for attempting to steal catalytic converters at a business.

According to a release from the Benton Police Department, officers served a warrant and arrested 43-year-old Jason Rylee on Saturday, July 29.

On Friday, July 28 around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business on Main Street in Benton, after employees caught a suspect on their property, attempting to cut off and steal catalytic converters.

The suspect fled on foot before police arrived. However, Rylee was later identified as the suspect.

Rylee was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking, parts from a vehicle greater than $1,000 but less than $10 thousand (attempt).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless...
18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon identified; driver arrested
The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival

Latest News

A man pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed...
Man to be sentenced for federal hate crime, arson charges in connection with Cape Girardeau Islamic Center fire
The political organization “No Labels” announced Nixon will serve as its ballot integrity...
Former Missouri congressman warns against 2024 third-party presidential bid
The special election will be August 8.
Senath residents to vote on 1-cent use tax
In february, 2024, Williams will trade in the rolling hills of Missouri for the craggy peaks of...
Gearing up for the Gaucho Derby