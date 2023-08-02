Benton, Ky. man arrested for attempting to steal catalytic converters

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Benton, Kentucky, was arrested this weekend for attempting to steal catalytic converters at a business.

According to a release from the Benton Police Department, officers served a warrant and arrested 43-year-old Jason Rylee on Saturday, July 29.

On Friday, July 28 around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business on Main Street in Benton, after employees caught a suspect on their property, attempting to cut off and steal catalytic converters.

The suspect fled on foot before police arrived. However, Rylee was later identified as the suspect.

Rylee was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking, parts from a vehicle greater than $1,000 but less than $10 thousand (attempt).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.