AG Bailey files for additional charges in Hermann shooting that killed officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Bailey filed additional charges against the man accused of shooting two Hermann officers in March, resulting in one officer’s death.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of St. Louis County, is being charged with:

Murder in the first degree – class A felony

Armed Criminal Action – unclassified felony

Assault in the first degree Or Attempt - Serious Physical Injury Or Special Victim – class A felony

Armed Criminal Action – unclassified felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – class D felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – class D felony

Unlawful Possession, Transport, Manufacture, Repair Or Sale Of Illegal Weapon – class D felony

Possession Of Controlled Substance Except for 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid – class D felony

Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony – class E felony

Initially, Simpson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting injured Officer Adam Sullentrup and killed Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith on March 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.