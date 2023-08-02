Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

AG Bailey files for additional charges in Hermann shooting that killed officer

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, had additional charges filed against him on August 2, 2023. Initially,...
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, had additional charges filed against him on August 2, 2023. Initially, Simpson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.(Crawford County Sheriff)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Bailey filed additional charges against the man accused of shooting two Hermann officers in March, resulting in one officer’s death.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of St. Louis County, is being charged with:

  • Murder in the first degree – class A felony
  • Armed Criminal Action – unclassified felony
  • Assault in the first degree Or Attempt - Serious Physical Injury Or Special Victim – class A felony
  • Armed Criminal Action – unclassified felony
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – class D felony
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – class D felony
  • Unlawful Possession, Transport, Manufacture, Repair Or Sale Of Illegal Weapon – class D felony
  • Possession Of Controlled Substance Except for 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid – class D felony
  • Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony – class E felony

Initially, Simpson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting injured Officer Adam Sullentrup and killed Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith on March 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; search continues for wanted man
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.

Latest News

Nicholas Proffitt pleaded guilty in December to hate crime and arson charges in connection with...
Man sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for Islamic Center arson
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new House Bill that will establish a full day...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill establishing Full Day Kindergarten
38-year-old Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden was sentenced to life in prison for the August...
Malden man sentenced to life for 2020 shooting death
The camp uses hands-on activities that organizers hope the students will use well into their...
Summer camp gives kids chance to learn life skills while having fun
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a grand opening celebration for its new...
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to host grand opening for new clinic