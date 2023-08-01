LIVE: SoutheastHEALTH joins Mercy’s hospital system

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced it will join St. Louis-based Mercy’s hospital system.

At a news conference on Tuesday, August 1, hospital system leaders announced the two organizations finalized details since they signed a letter of intent in January.

By affiliating with Mercy, SoutheastHEALTH would become part of one of the largest health care systems in the nation.

“Mercy joining Cape Girardeau and the greater Southeast Missouri region is a very real example of one of the ways we live the legacy of the Sisters of Mercy,” Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO, said in a news release. “The Sisters would answer the call of a community, and we are honored to have SoutheastHEALTH invite us to join them in serving Southeast Missouri and bring our resources to the people of this region. Together, we will positively impact the community.”

“This is an exciting day for the community, for patients and for co-workers,” Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO, added. “Bringing the two health systems together will create a regional hub for offering expanded access to health care services in Southeast Missouri and the greater region Mercy serves.”

Bateman cited the strengths that Mercy, with $8 billion in operating revenue, brings to Southeast, including increased patient access, highest quality of care as recognized by Leapfrog and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a sophisticated operating model, lower cost of capital and significant clinical benefits.

