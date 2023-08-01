Heartland Votes

SIU Football defensive coordinator resigns; replaced by Assistant Head Coach Antonio James

Southern Illinois University of Carbondale Head Football Coach Nick Hill announced Assistant...
Southern Illinois University of Carbondale Head Football Coach Nick Hill announced Assistant Head Coach Antonio James will take over as the team’s defensive coordinator, to replace D.J. Vokolek, who resigned on Tuesday, August 1.(SIU Carbondale Athletics)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University of Carbondale Head Football Coach Nick Hill announced Assistant Head Coach Antonio James will take over as the team’s defensive coordinator, to replace D.J. Vokolek, who resigned on Tuesday, August 1.

”This came out of the blue the day before training camp, but Coach Vokolek has to make decisions that are best for him and his family,” Hill said. “Saluki football moves on, and I’m super excited about Antonio James. Antonio is on staff, is ready to do it and is proven to do it at the FCS level. I think our guys will be excited to play for him.”

According to a release from Southern Illinois Athletics, James is entering his second season as SIU defensive line coach. He has previous Division I experience as a defensive coordinator, having served at Morgan State for four seasons from 2018 to 2021.

In 2017, James was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 30 Under 30 Coaches’ Leadership Institute. This summer, he was awarded a Bill Walsh coaching fellowship with the Chicago Bears, and worked with the NFL franchise during mini-camp and the first two weeks of training camp, according to the release.

“Antonio is a phenomenal coach and is so well-organized,” Hill said. “I have no reservations about him taking over our defense.”

As a player, James was a four-year letterman on the defensive line at the University of Illinois from 2006 to 2009, and helped lead the Fighting Illini to the 2008 Rose Bowl Game. He appeared in 46 career games with six starts, and finished his collegiate career with 40 tackles, six tackles-for-losses and two-and-a-half sacks.

Hill added special teams coordinator Gary McGraw, who served as pass-game coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Sam Houston State from 2016 to 2021, will take over Vokolek’s role as safeties coach.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless...
18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon identified; driver arrested
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
We’ll have partly-cloudy skies, with the slight chance of showers or thunderstorms across...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a...
Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan to undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, left, and shortstop Paul DeJong celebrate the...
Cardinals trade Paul DeJong to Blue Jays for minor-league reliever Matt Svanson
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Receiver Hakeem Butler posing for the camera at the Battlehawks vs. Renegades game at the Dome.
Battlehawks season tickets go on sale Tuesday