Heartland Votes

Sikeston voters asked to renew one-cent sales tax

Sikeston sales tax question on ballot next week.
By Madison Steward
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters will be asked to renew Sikeston’s one-cent sales tax during a special election.

The tax is a renewal and would not be an extra expense to citizens.

Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass said the tax generates around $4 million a year for the city.

“That money goes into the general fund, so essentially funds all of our different services, police, fire, parks, street, water, airport,” he explained.

That one-cent sales tax has been in place for Sikeston residents since 2004.

That special election will be held in Sikeston on August 8.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless...
18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon identified; driver arrested
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
We’ll have partly-cloudy skies, with the slight chance of showers or thunderstorms across...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms

Latest News

In february, 2024, Williams will trade in the rolling hills of Missouri for the craggy peaks of...
Gearing up for the Gaucho Derby
SoutheastHEALTH announced it will join St. Louis-based Mercy’s hospital system.
SoutheastHEALTH joins Mercy’s hospital system
National Night Out will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot...
Cape Girardeau PD hosts National Night Out downtown
As many families in the Heartland are preparing for the new school year, the American Red Cross...
American Red Cross shares student safety tips for upcoming school year