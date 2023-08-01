Sikeston voters asked to renew one-cent sales tax

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters will be asked to renew Sikeston’s one-cent sales tax during a special election.

The tax is a renewal and would not be an extra expense to citizens.

Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass said the tax generates around $4 million a year for the city.

“That money goes into the general fund, so essentially funds all of our different services, police, fire, parks, street, water, airport,” he explained.

That one-cent sales tax has been in place for Sikeston residents since 2004.

That special election will be held in Sikeston on August 8.

