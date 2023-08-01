Sikeston voters asked to renew one-cent sales tax
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters will be asked to renew Sikeston’s one-cent sales tax during a special election.
The tax is a renewal and would not be an extra expense to citizens.
Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass said the tax generates around $4 million a year for the city.
“That money goes into the general fund, so essentially funds all of our different services, police, fire, parks, street, water, airport,” he explained.
That one-cent sales tax has been in place for Sikeston residents since 2004.
That special election will be held in Sikeston on August 8.
