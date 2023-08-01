Senath residents to vote on 1-cent use tax

SENATH, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters will decide on a one-cent use tax during a special election.

According to the city, the bond tax used for paving city streets will end in April 2024. The current board would like to replace the tax that is ending with a one-cent use tax, meaning this would not be an additional tax.

They say the board plans to use the tax money collected for paving the streets.

The special election will be August 8.

