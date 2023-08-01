Heartland Votes

SEMO Women’s Soccer Prepares for 2023 Season

SEMO Soccer prepares for 2023 season
SEMO Soccer prepares for 2023 season((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Women’s soccer team officially announced the 2023 schedule on Monday.

The Redhawks schedule includes 17 matches, beginning with an exhibition match at Illinois Sunday August 6th at 5:00 p.m.

SEMO will take on Mizzou Thursday August 17th in Columbia for the first official match of the season at 7:00 p.m.

The Redhawks will play a total of seven non-conference games.

Southeast will kick off Ohio Valley Conference play at Western Illinois on Thursday September 21st.

The 2023 year also marks the 25th season for SEMO Head Coach Heather Nelson, who is the only head coach in program history.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Single game tickets for SEMO football are now on sale for all four regular season home games.
Single game tickets for SEMO football on sale
Johnson dunks the ball during the OVC Tournament with SEMO.
Former SEMO basketball player Nate Johnson signs professional contract in Portugal
Nate Johnson signs professional basketball contract in Portugal
Nate Johnson signs professional basketball contract in Portugal
Fan of the Week: Rob Foote, Alicia Tiger and family
Fan of the Week: Rob Foote, Alicia Tiger and family