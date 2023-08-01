SEMO Women’s Soccer Prepares for 2023 Season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Women’s soccer team officially announced the 2023 schedule on Monday.

The Redhawks schedule includes 17 matches, beginning with an exhibition match at Illinois Sunday August 6th at 5:00 p.m.

SEMO will take on Mizzou Thursday August 17th in Columbia for the first official match of the season at 7:00 p.m.

The Redhawks will play a total of seven non-conference games.

Southeast will kick off Ohio Valley Conference play at Western Illinois on Thursday September 21st.

The 2023 year also marks the 25th season for SEMO Head Coach Heather Nelson, who is the only head coach in program history.

