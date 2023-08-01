Heartland Votes

Jack Flaherty traded to Baltimore Orioles for infielder, pitchers

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Seattle Mariners during...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals have traded starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles just before the trade deadline, the Cardinals confirmed.

The Cardinals traded Flaherty to the Orioles for infielder Cesar Prieto and pitchers Drew Rom and Zack Showalter.

Flaherty, 27, had pitched for the Cardinals since 2017 and started 118 games in that stretch.

This will be updated with more details.

