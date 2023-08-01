Rain chances increase this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few scattered showers across our area this evening. Later tonight we will likely see scattered showers and storms after 1AM. Locally heavy rain will occur with most of the rain falling across our western counties. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s northeast to lower 70s south. Tuesday will start off with a few scattered showers early with partly cloudy skies late. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances will continue during late night and early morning hours through Thursday. Localized areas of flooding could occur later this week.

