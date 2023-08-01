Heartland Votes

Rain chances increase this week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few scattered showers across our area this evening. Later tonight we will likely see scattered showers and storms after 1AM. Locally heavy rain will occur with most of the rain falling across our western counties. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s northeast to lower 70s south. Tuesday will start off with a few scattered showers early with partly cloudy skies late. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances will continue during late night and early morning hours through Thursday. Localized areas of flooding could occur later this week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/31/23
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/31/23
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/31/23
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/31/23
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/31/23
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/31/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain chances everyday this week