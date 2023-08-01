Heartland Votes

Potential for flash flooding

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/1.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we had some good rainfall move across SE MO this morning, conditions are looking fairly dry right now. Today, temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, lows are sticking to the upper 60s with the chance of some overnight rain. Wednesday morning, tracking widespread showers and possible thunderstorms across the Heartland.

Wednesday later in the afternoon becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Localized flash flooding is likely through Thursday. The next several days rain is in the forecast, so grab that rain gear just in case. It is to far out for timing and details but as of right now, the chance for showers and storms will stick with us through the weekend.

