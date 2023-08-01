Paducah police investigating after vehicle damaged by gunfire

Heartland Votes

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire on Monday night, July 31.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the person or persons responsible after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire on Monday night, July 31.

According to the Paducah Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of North 11th and Flournoy Streets around 11:28 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A woman told officers she was in the driver’s seat of her vehicle when it was hit by several gunshots.

Officers said her vehicle had multiple bullet holes, and found six shell casings in the area near the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

