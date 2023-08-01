Old Town Cape Inc. receives 3 awards from Mo. Main Street Connection Inc.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape Inc. recently received three awards from Missouri Main Street Connection Inc.

The awards were presented during Missouri’s Premier Downtown Revitalization Conference in St. Louis on July 28.

Old Town Cape Inc. won Best Facade Rehabilitation for the River and Rails Building, Creative New Promotion for its Clocktower Scavenger Hunt and Danny Essner was awarded Volunteer of the Year.

“Old Town Cape is thrilled to have been recognized at the state level for two incredible projects and the commitment of one amazing volunteer. This recognition demonstrates the incredible commitment, passion, and support of Old Town Cape’s revitalization efforts within the larger community,” Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, said in a release.

