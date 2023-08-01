Heartland Votes

New program helps jumpstart college savings for Illinois children

The First Steps program will give every child who is born or adopted after Jan. 1 a $50 deposit for a college savings plan.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A new program aims to help every kid in Illinois save for college.

The First Steps program will give every child who is born or adopted after Jan. 1 a $50 deposit for a college savings plan.

Families can open a free 529 College Savings Plan with Bright Start or Bright Directions and submit a claim before the child’s 10th birthday for the $50 deposit. Money in this account can be used at a university, community college, trade school, or apprenticeship.

“Illinois First Steps is an important step towards ensuring all Illinois children can access higher education in their future,” said Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (D).

“Research shows that if a child knows that there is a college fund for them, anywhere from a $1 to $500 in that account, they are four times more likely to go to college and five times more likely to graduate,” said Illinois 18th District Rep. Robyn Gabel (D)

The treasurer’s office is sending postcards and letters to Illinois parents that had a baby on or after Jan. 1 to let them know about the program.

You can learn more at BrightStart.com.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; authorities still searching for wanted man
SoutheastHEALTH announced it will join St. Louis-based Mercy’s hospital system.
SoutheastHEALTH joins Mercy’s hospital system

Latest News

After an 18-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, her former employer is...
18-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Calvert City, Ky.; local Dairy Queen offers $10,000 reward for information
August is National Black Business Month and two entrepreneurs in the Heartland share their...
Two entrepreneurs in the Heartland share the importance of supporting local, Black-owned businesses
After recent violence against juveniles and various city ordinance violations, the East Prairie...
East Prairie Police Dept. announces temporary changes to improve safety for juveniles
The FBI now have the results from their nationwide enforcement campaign known as “Operation...
FBI conducts nationwide sex trafficking operation
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; authorities still searching for wanted man