New program helps jumpstart college savings for Illinois children

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A new program aims to help every kid in Illinois save for college.

The First Steps program will give every child who is born or adopted after Jan. 1 a $50 deposit for a college savings plan.

Families can open a free 529 College Savings Plan with Bright Start or Bright Directions and submit a claim before the child’s 10th birthday for the $50 deposit. Money in this account can be used at a university, community college, trade school, or apprenticeship.

“Illinois First Steps is an important step towards ensuring all Illinois children can access higher education in their future,” said Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (D).

“Research shows that if a child knows that there is a college fund for them, anywhere from a $1 to $500 in that account, they are four times more likely to go to college and five times more likely to graduate,” said Illinois 18th District Rep. Robyn Gabel (D)

The treasurer’s office is sending postcards and letters to Illinois parents that had a baby on or after Jan. 1 to let them know about the program.

You can learn more at BrightStart.com.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.