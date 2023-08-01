Man wanted for sexual abuse, strangulation of minor in Graves County
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man in an ongoing investigation involving sexual abuse and strangulation of a minor.
Crews are searching for 48-year-old Gregory Marshall.
They are searching the 4000 block of Ky 339 East (area of Dr. Melvin Road).
Marshall jumped through a window of a mobile home to escape arrest.
If you see Marshall, call 911 immediately.
