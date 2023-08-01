Man wanted for sexual abuse, strangulation of minor in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man in an ongoing investigation involving sexual abuse and strangulation of a minor.

Crews are searching for 48-year-old Gregory Marshall.

07-31-23. 6:30pm Re: Wanted Person Graves County Sheriffs deputies are out in the 4000 block of Ky 339 East... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 31, 2023

They are searching the 4000 block of Ky 339 East (area of Dr. Melvin Road).

Marshall jumped through a window of a mobile home to escape arrest.

If you see Marshall, call 911 immediately.

