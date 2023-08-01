Heartland Votes

Man wanted for sexual abuse, strangulation of minor in Graves County

They are searching the 4000 block of Ky 339 East (area of Dr. Melvin Road).
They are searching the 4000 block of Ky 339 East (area of Dr. Melvin Road).(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man in an ongoing investigation involving sexual abuse and strangulation of a minor.

Crews are searching for 48-year-old Gregory Marshall.

07-31-23. 6:30pm Re: Wanted Person Graves County Sheriffs deputies are out in the 4000 block of Ky 339 East...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 31, 2023

They are searching the 4000 block of Ky 339 East (area of Dr. Melvin Road).

Marshall jumped through a window of a mobile home to escape arrest.

If you see Marshall, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says
The family of Jessica Holland is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest...
Family offers $10,000 reward for information regarding 2020 homicide case
The federal government is reimbursing the city of Mayfield for the cost of cleanup following...
FEMA approves $5.6 million for debris removal in Mayfield
Expansion on the tractor museum continues in Perryville, Mo.
Perryville tractor museum to expand