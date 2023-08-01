Maggie Rose to kick off Shipyard Music Festival with concert at Scout Hall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Shipyard Music Festival will kick off with a concert at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau.

The venue announced Tuesday morning, August 1, that Maggie Rose will perform at Scout Hall on Saturday, September 16.

Rose’s concert, with special guest Jesse Charles Hammock, is billed as the “official kickoff party” to the 5th Annual Shipyard Music Festival, which will take place September 22-23 on the grounds of Century Casino.

Rose, a Nashville-based singer/songwriter, performed at the music festival last year.

Tickets for the Scout Hall concert go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m.

