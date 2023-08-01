Heartland Votes

Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.(WIBW)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the upcoming NFL season, Chiefs Kingdom is also gearing up for the competition.

The NFL dropped the league’s official NFL Sideline Hats through Fanatics, and Chiefs fans have a lot to say about the team’s two options, which are available Tuesday.

One version includes the Chiefs logo on the front of a red and white cap.

The other option has a split down the middle with the NFL’s logo on a white background on one side and a Chiefs logo on a yellow background. This design seems to be the one Chiefs fans dislike the most.

Some fans have tweeted the hat looks like a beachball while others say the hat resembles a clown hat.

For what it’s worth, fans of other teams don’t seem to like designs for their teams either.

Lifelong fan buried in Kansas City Chiefs-wrapped coffin

Chiefs fans had a similar reaction to last season’s sideline caps, saying the designs were outdated. Fans of other teams referred to the 2022 hats as “an abomination.”

The 2023 Chiefs Sideline Hats start around $40 plus tax.

