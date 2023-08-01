Heartland Votes

Ill. State Police announce new online crash reporting system

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Police is launching a new online crash reporting system that allows the public to report a crash without having to wait for a trooper.

According to ISP, the Civilian Crash Reporting System will increase public safety because members of the public can report their crash from a safe location.

“For simple crashes where only one car is involved and no one is injured, the ability to file a report online instead of along the road will make it safer for drivers and our Troopers, and eliminate the need to wait for a Trooper to make the report,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a release.

The public can create a report by going to the ISP website and clicking on Crash Reports under Quick Links, Complete A Crash Report Online.

You can report your own crash online when the crash meets specific criteria.

According to ISP, the crash must be a single vehicle, property-damage-only crash where there were no injuries to anyone involved and it occurred on either a U.S. or Illinois route.

Drivers involved in a multiple vehicle crash or when there are injuries will not be able to complete a report online.

Once the report is filed, you will be given a unique “receipt number” and given the opportunity to print the report, which can be given to an insurance company if needed.

They say you will still be required to pay $5 to get the final approved crash report, which can be done online.

