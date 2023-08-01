Heartland Votes

High temps increasing need of A/C and HVAC repairs

With all the heat we’ve experienced in the Heartland, air conditioning repair services are in high demand.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With all the heat we’ve experienced in the Heartland, air conditioning repair services are in high demand.

According to Dutch enterprises in Jackson, 25 to 30 calls are coming in daily to fix HVAC or air conditioning units at residences alone.

They say the calls vary but tend to mostly involve hot air coming out of a unit instead of cool air.

Chris Janet works with the business and said to be mindful of how often you change your filter, ”Their system has longer run times, which means you are filtering your air throughout your home more often, it’s summertime, your kids are in and out of the house, bringing a lot more dust and dirt into a home, so check your filters really before you call a service person.”

There are other issues clients call about, Janet said if the unit is throwing a circuit breaker, sometimes that can be a sign of significant damage, or compressor failure, that’s when it might be sign to replace rather than repair.

If you’re looking for a few ways to stay cool without breaking the bank, he recommended using window treatments to block out sunlight and reduce heat, and to keep your doors and windows closed, and seal any air leaks.

To find more information, you can click here.

