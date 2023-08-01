Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are enjoying mild temperatures this early evening for this time of the year. Later tonight, mainly after midnight, we are expecting more storms to develop across Southeast Missouri and continue throughout the morning hours on Wednesday. Some of these storms could produce very heavy rain. Another round of thunderstorms will likely develop northwest or St. Louis tomorrow afternoon and these will move southeast into the Heartland. These storms will likely produce a few strong wind gusts along with very heavy rain. This could lead to some localized areas of flash flooding. Low temperatures by tomorrow morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower to middle 80s expect for a few areas remaining in the upper 70s where cloud cover will remain thicker for most of the day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.