Heartland Votes

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are enjoying mild temperatures this early evening for this time of the year. Later tonight, mainly after midnight, we are expecting more storms to develop across Southeast Missouri and continue throughout the morning hours on Wednesday. Some of these storms could produce very heavy rain. Another round of thunderstorms will likely develop northwest or St. Louis tomorrow afternoon and these will move southeast into the Heartland. These storms will likely produce a few strong wind gusts along with very heavy rain. This could lead to some localized areas of flash flooding. Low temperatures by tomorrow morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower to middle 80s expect for a few areas remaining in the upper 70s where cloud cover will remain thicker for most of the day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless...
18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon identified; driver arrested
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
We’ll have partly-cloudy skies, with the slight chance of showers or thunderstorms across...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Potential for flash flooding
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 8/1
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 8/1
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/1.
First Alert 4pm forecast 8/1
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/1.
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week