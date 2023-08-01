Heartland Votes

Georgia man accused of backing U-Haul truck into Kuttawa business, leading deputies on low-speed chase

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Georgia man is accused of backing a U-Haul into a western Kentucky business, leaving the scene and leading deputies on a low-speed chase into another county.

Marleo L. Farmer-Davis, 41, of Sandy Springs, Ga., was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing/evading police second degree (motor vehicle).

He was taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a crash investigation around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at a Kuttawa business on Days Inn Drive.

He learned a 2015 U-Haul truck driven by Farmer-Davis hit the building and the driver fled the scene after being stopped by the management at the business.

The deputy found the truck on Interstate 24 but said the driver refused to stop. Farmer-Davis is accused of leading the deputy on a low-speed chase into Livingston County before being arrested.

