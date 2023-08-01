Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Heavy rain threat gradually increasing.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT
An active pattern will be developing for the next few days, with occasional rain and thunderstorm systems moving through from NW to SE. The first of these will brush western counties of the area this morning, but more are expected over the next few days. The risk of severe is rather low (not zero) but we are outlooked for excessive rains over the next 2 or 3 days. Having said all that, most of today will be mainly dry for the majority of our region….especially during the afternoon. Highs look to range from about 85 to 90, with moderate humidity levels.

More complexes of rain and thunderstorms are likely to move through from NW to SE Wednesday and Thursday….with these gradually pushing east of the Mississippi River. Heavy rain will be a threat. By the weekend we’ll be drying out and heating up again….but a moderately strong upper trough and cold front will approach from the west late Sunday into Monday with a threat of severe storms.

Rain chances increase this week
