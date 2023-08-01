Heartland Votes

First Alert: Pattern of occasional thunderstorms with heavy rain threat begins

Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.
Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.(Source: cNews/Kayla Yon)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - An active pattern with occasional rain and thunderstorm systems develops today.

This trend is expected to last the next few days.

The risk for severe storms is low, but not zero.

Excessive rains will be the biggest threat over the next 2 or 3 days.

The first system will brush our western counties this morning.

Most of the region will stay dry, especially during the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s to about 90 degrees, with moderate humidity levels.

More complexes of rain and thunderstorms are likely to move through on Wednesday and Thursday, with these gradually pushing east of the Mississippi River.

Again, heavy rain will be a threat.

By the weekend the Heartland will be drying out and heating up again.

A moderately strong upper trough and cold front looks to approach from the west late Sunday into Monday with a threat of severe storms.

