City of Dexter awarded $50K grant by Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Dexter was awarded a $50,000 grant by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

According to a release from the state DNR, the Clean Water Engineering Report Grant will be used to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. It offers funding to communities to cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements and to continue reliable service to the area.

They say the facility plan should be finished in January 2025.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.