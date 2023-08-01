Heartland Votes

City of Dexter awarded $50K grant by Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources

American money on a table.
The city of Dexter was awarded a $50,000 grant by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Dexter was awarded a $50,000 grant by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

According to a release from the state DNR, the Clean Water Engineering Report Grant will be used to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. It offers funding to communities to cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements and to continue reliable service to the area.

They say the facility plan should be finished in January 2025.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County, Illinois.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless...
18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon identified; driver arrested
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
We’ll have partly-cloudy skies, with the slight chance of showers or thunderstorms across...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms

Latest News

A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Flash flooding on July 19 damaged some roadways in western Kentucky.
Roads damaged by flash flooding in western Ky.
Old Town Cape Inc. recently received three awards from Missouri Main Street Connection Inc.
Old Town Cape Inc. receives 3 awards from Mo. Main Street Connection Inc.
A Georgia man is accused of backing a U-Haul into a western Kentucky business, leaving the...
Georgia man accused of backing U-Haul truck into Kuttawa business, leading deputies on low-speed chase