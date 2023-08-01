City of Carbondale to celebrate sesquicentennial anniversary

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is making plans to celebrate a milestone in the city’s history.

A CommUNITY event will take place on Wednesday, August 23 to mark the city’s 150th anniversary.

The sesquicentennial celebration will kick off at 3 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Organizers say the event will celebrate the history and accomplishments of the 150 years and wrap up with a candle-lighting ceremony.

Residents, Saluki family, business members, civic groups and non-profit agencies are invited to attend.

For more information, contact the City of Carbondale’s Tourism and Special Events Coordinator at 618-457-3226.

