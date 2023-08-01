Heartland Votes

City of Carbondale to celebrate sesquicentennial anniversary

The City of Carbondale is making plans to celebrate a milestone in the city’s history.
The City of Carbondale is making plans to celebrate a milestone in the city’s history.(Colin Baillie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is making plans to celebrate a milestone in the city’s history.

A CommUNITY event will take place on Wednesday, August 23 to mark the city’s 150th anniversary.

The sesquicentennial celebration will kick off at 3 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Organizers say the event will celebrate the history and accomplishments of the 150 years and wrap up with a candle-lighting ceremony.

Residents, Saluki family, business members, civic groups and non-profit agencies are invited to attend.

For more information, contact the City of Carbondale’s Tourism and Special Events Coordinator at 618-457-3226.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County, Illinois.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless...
18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon identified; driver arrested
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
We’ll have partly-cloudy skies, with the slight chance of showers or thunderstorms across...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms

Latest News

Maggie Rose, a Nashville-based singer/songwriter, performed at the 2022 Shipyard Music...
Maggie Rose to kick off Shipyard Music Festival with concert at Scout Hall
Fans of the Eagles can take in a tribute to the band on Labor Day weekend.
Eagles tribute band coming to Jackson for Labor Day Weekend
The collaboration between the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Riverside Regional Library...
County residents may now borrow, return items from Cape Girardeau Public Library, Riverside Regional Library seamlessly
National Night Out will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot...
Cape Girardeau PD to host National Night Out; some parking restrictions downtown