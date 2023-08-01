Approximately 650 households, businesses in western Ky. now connected to high-speed internet

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Approximately 650 households and businesses in western Kentucky are now connected to high-speed internet, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, August 1.

He said these are among the first Kentuckians to be connected to high-speed internet via grant funds from the Better Internet Program.

When it’s finished by the end of 2023, he said Gibson Connect will have applied a $4.7 million grant to connect 1,704 homes and 270 businesses to high-speed internet. This will be primarily in underserved rural areas of Fulton and Hickman Counties, with some in Carlisle County, along and west of U.S. Highway 51 and a small number in western Graves County.

“This project is making a difference for so many Western Kentucky families, and I want to thank Gibson Connect for their work getting folks online very quickly,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “We are going to make sure every home and business in Kentucky has access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet, so they can take full advantage of the opportunities coming our way and stay connected to work, school, friends and family.”

House Bill 320 and House Bill 382, signed into law by Governor Beshear, established Kentucky’s Broadband Deployment Fund to support the Better Internet Program to help with the cost of constructing the “last mile” of high-speed internet to unserved and underserved households and businesses across Kentucky.

For more information about the program and other broadband development grants, visit broadband.ky.gov.

The governor encourages Kentuckians to take the Broadband Speed Test and to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program if they are eligible.

