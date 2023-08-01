Heartland Votes

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida

Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in...
Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old who was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to the alert, Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska is 5′5, weighs about 136 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

According to the alert, Zdanska may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with a Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

Zdanska may also be traveling with a companion who is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Zdanska should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival