18-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Calvert City, Ky.

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday morning, August 1.

According to the Calvert City Police Department, they responded to an unresponsive person in the road at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard and White Oak Lane around 5:39 a.m.

They say the pedestrian was walking near the southbound lane of Oak Park Blvd. when she was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.

Police say the pedestrian, later identified as 18-year-old Mercedeys R. Culligan, of Calvert City, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. The Calvert City Fire Department assisted with traffic control while Oak Park Blvd. was closed for the preliminary investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.

