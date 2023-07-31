Heartland Votes

Veterans Airport to celebrate inaugural Contour flight to Chicago

The first Contour flight from Marion, Ill. to Chicago is set for Tuesday, August 1.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Airlines is set to offer flights to Chicago from Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

The airline, airport executives and area leaders are scheduled to celebrate the inaugural flight Tuesday, August 1.

The first flight is set to take off at 7 a.m. for Chicago O’Hare Airport.

This will begin Contour’s regularly scheduled daily service between Marion and Chicago O’Hare.

Contour is offering two non-stop round trip flights daily, Monday through Friday, and one round trip on Saturday and Sunday.

Flights aboard the 30 seat jet are expected to take around 60 minutes.

Additionally, free parking will be available at Veterans Airport.

Officials at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois announced on Thursday, April 20, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved Contour’s proposal to take over the federal contract currently held by Cape Air.

Veterans will make the third airport Contour provides services to in the Heartland. The airline already flies out of airports in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Paducah, Ky.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Appellate court rules that Missouri man with schizophrenia can be executed after all

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Police responded twice to a convivence store in Caruthersville in reference to an unwanted...
Suspect accused of assaulting customer with chair cited
2 arrested after high speed chase in Williamson County, Ill.
2 arrested after high speed chase in Williamson County, Ill.
The first Contour flight from Marion, Ill. to Chicago is set for Tuesday, August 1.
Veterans Airport to celebrate inaugural Contour flight to Chicago