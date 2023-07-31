Veterans Airport to celebrate inaugural Contour flight to Chicago

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Airlines is set to offer flights to Chicago from Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

The airline, airport executives and area leaders are scheduled to celebrate the inaugural flight Tuesday, August 1.

The first flight is set to take off at 7 a.m. for Chicago O’Hare Airport.

This will begin Contour’s regularly scheduled daily service between Marion and Chicago O’Hare.

Contour is offering two non-stop round trip flights daily, Monday through Friday, and one round trip on Saturday and Sunday.

Flights aboard the 30 seat jet are expected to take around 60 minutes.

Additionally, free parking will be available at Veterans Airport.

Officials at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois announced on Thursday, April 20, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved Contour’s proposal to take over the federal contract currently held by Cape Air.

Veterans will make the third airport Contour provides services to in the Heartland. The airline already flies out of airports in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Paducah, Ky.

