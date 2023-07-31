Two men arrested following 30 mile pursuit in Williamson County

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men have been arrested following a police pursuit that lasted 30 miles throughout Williamson County.

On July 29, around 9:09 p.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office observed an individual in the parking lot of Huck’s Convenience Store in the 700 block of East DeYoung Street in Marion.

The individual, identified as Aaron M. Trover, was known to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Deputies approached Trover, who immediately fled in his vehicle, leading Deputies on a 30 mile pursuit throughout southeast Williamson County.

According to a Facebook post by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Trover is wanted by the US Marshall’s Service on a Federal Warrant for Amphetamine Manufacturing.

During the pursuit, Trover rammed a patrol vehicle in an attempt to push it off the roadway. Trover made multiple other attempts to ram or cause other patrol vehicles to crash, posing a severe threat to the residents of Williamson County and to the Deputies involved.

A precision immobilization technique was authorized and successfully executed by pursuing Deputies. This resulted in Trover’s vehicle coming to rest in the area of Illinois Route 166 and Boundary Road near Creal Springs.

Anthony J. Futia was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Futia and Trover were both taken into custody.

A search and inventory of the vehicle revealed that it contained the equipment of an elaborate mobile drug manufacturing operation. This included harvesting, pumps, cooktops, filtration, packaging, and other related equipment.

Deputies also seized around 42,700 grams of THC substances, including trash bags and pressure sealed bags of raw cannabis and multiple 5-gallon containers of processed THC Oil Concentrate.

Aaron Trover was arrested and cited for the following:

Methamphetamine Possession <5 grams

Manufacture/Deliver Cannabis >5000 grams (Class X Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer

Reckless Driving

Two counts of Aggravated Assault

Speeding (100/50)

Seven counts of Disobeying Stop Signs

Expired Registration

Operation Uninsured Vehicle

Anthony Futia was arrested and cited for the following:

Methamphetamine Possession <5 grams

Deputies transported Trover and Futia to and remanded them into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

