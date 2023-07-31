Suspect accused of assaulting customer with chair cited

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded twice to a convivence store in Caruthersville in reference to an unwanted individual on Saturday, July 29.

Staff at Laura’s Mini Mart reportedly called police to have a person removed from store property.

Police said they told the person in question to leave, but a short time were called back to the store because the suspect returned to the mini mart and was assaulting a customer with a chair.

The suspect was issued a citation for assault with a weapon.

