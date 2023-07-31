Heartland Votes

Suspect accused of assaulting customer with chair cited

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded twice to a convivence store in Caruthersville in reference to an unwanted individual on Saturday, July 29.

Staff at Laura’s Mini Mart reportedly called police to have a person removed from store property.

Police said they told the person in question to leave, but a short time were called back to the store because the suspect returned to the mini mart and was assaulting a customer with a chair.

The suspect was issued a citation for assault with a weapon.

