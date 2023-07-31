Heartland Votes

State of Mo. to carry out Johnson’s execution, Gov. Parson says

Governor Mike Parson confirmed on Monday, July 31 the state will carry out the execution of Johnny Johnson.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson confirmed on Monday, July 31 the state will carry out the execution of Johnny Johnson.

Johnson is set to be executed on Tuesday, August 1.

“Johnny Johnson’s crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk,” Governor Parson said in a release. “Casey was an innocent young girl who bravely fought Johnson until he took her life. My office has received countless letters in the last few weeks seeking justice for Casey. Although this won’t bring her back, we hope that carrying out Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order may provide some closure for Casey’s loved ones.”

Johnson kidnapped six-year-old Casey Williamson, who would have turned 28 this November, then brutally murdered her at an abandoned factory.

According to the release from the governor’s office, courts found Johnson was competent at the time and is competent now. By his own admission, he understands that he is going to be executed because of his crime.

The Missouri Supreme Court determined, and a federal appeals court en banc agreed, Johnson’s execution may proceed.

