Heartland Votes

Single game tickets for SEMO football on sale

Your Fan Guide to all things Redhawk Football
Single game tickets for SEMO football are now on sale for all four regular season home games.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Single game tickets for SEMO football are now on sale for all four regular season home games.

According to a Facebook post on the SEMO Redhawks Facebook page on Monday, July 31, tickets are on sale starting at $20.

You can click here for more information on tickets.

SEMO announced its 2023 season football schedule in April.

They plan to open the new football stadium for its OVC opener when they host Lindenwood on September 9.

The $15,978,000 stadium project includes construction and replacement of the south sideline and grandstand of Houck Field as well as new seating, turf replacement, concession stands, restrooms, ADA access and associated HVAC, mechanical and other systems work.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

