Rain chances everyday this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today is looking like a nice day across the Heartland. High temperatures in the upper 80s but the dewpoints are expected to stay near the lower 70s, so it won’t feel so sticky outside. Partly cloudy skies, with the slight chance of showers or thunderstorms across SE MO today. Rain chances increase slightly as we progress through the week. Tuesday through Thursday scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, bringing the chance for heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Temperatures will sit below average till Thursday. As of right now, humidity and heat are forecasted to ramp up by the end of the week into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.