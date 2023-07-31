Pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to Oakdale Blacktop Road, west of Black Diamond Road, around 1:39 p.m. on Monday, July 31 for a report of an aircraft crash.

Troopers believe the helicopter hit some power lines, causing the pilot to lose control, and crashed into a cornfield.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say there was no one else in the helicopter.

The FAA is enroute for further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.