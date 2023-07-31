Heartland Votes

Pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.

A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County, Illinois.
A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County, Illinois.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to Oakdale Blacktop Road, west of Black Diamond Road, around 1:39 p.m. on Monday, July 31 for a report of an aircraft crash.

Troopers believe the helicopter hit some power lines, causing the pilot to lose control, and crashed into a cornfield.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say there was no one else in the helicopter.

The FAA is enroute for further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Shawnee Community College trains dozens of truck drivers each year. We spoke with the man in...
Heartland experts react to Yellow Corp. closing its doors after 99 years in freight carrier business
MPD investigating the scene on McCrory Avenue and Avon Road.
Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says
Once the expansion is finished, the Tractor Museum will have an additional 12,000 square feet...
Expansion for Tractor Museum in Perryville, Mo. underway
'Yellow Corp' has been in the freight carrier business for 99 years. But the company halted...
Yellow Corporation shuts down