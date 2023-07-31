Heartland Votes

Parts of ‘All Things New’ put on hold by St. Louis Archdiocese

FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office publicly released a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Catholic priests and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response.(AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese announced Monday that parts of “All Things New” would be suspended.

“All Things New” was announced earlier this year with plans to reduce the number of parishes in the Archdiocese from 178 to 134. Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski said the changes were necessary to maintain a vibrant catholic community into the future.

St. Louis City Catholic Parish appeals closure as archdiocese deadline passes, says Archbishop Rozanski doesn’t have all the information

Monday, the Archdiocese announced that because several parishes planned to “pursue hierarchical recourse with the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy,” the effects of the following “All Things New Decrees” would be suspended:

  • St. Angela Merici (Florissant)
  • St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish (Coffman)
  • St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Luebbering)
  • St. Martin of Tours Parish (Lemay)
  • St. Matthew the Apostle Parish (St. Louis)
  • St. Richard Parish (Creve Coeur)
  • St. Roch Parish (St. Louis)

According to the Archdiocese, the reassignment of archdiocesan priests will proceed as planned.

“Archbishop Rozanski decided to suspend the effect of these decrees because he respects the fact that recourse is pending with the Dicastery for the Clergy, which will eventually render a decision regarding the case,” read part of a question and answer sheet to the media by the Archdiocese.

The merger or suppression of the parishes will be on hold until a decision is given by the Dicastery for the Clergy, which could take several months.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County, Illinois.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Shawnee Community College trains dozens of truck drivers each year. We spoke with the man in...
Heartland experts react to Yellow Corp. closing its doors after 99 years in freight carrier business
MPD investigating the scene on McCrory Avenue and Avon Road.
Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says
Once the expansion is finished, the Tractor Museum will have an additional 12,000 square feet...
Expansion for Tractor Museum in Perryville, Mo. underway
'Yellow Corp' has been in the freight carrier business for 99 years. But the company halted...
Yellow Corporation shuts down