O'Fallon man's Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A Powerball player’s purchase on his birthday led to a $50,000 win when his ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball, in the July 19 drawing.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.

The winner said he had a difficult time convincing his family he had indeed won – especially one of his sons, who couldn’t believe his father’s luck. “My son bet me $100 that I was lying to him,” he laughed. “So that’s how it all went.” The winning ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip, 140 O’Fallon Road, and the prize was claimed on July 21.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $74 million.

Players who purchased tickets in St. Charles County in FY22 won more than $64.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $6.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs received more than $14 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

