New fish processing facility to open in Alexander Co., Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A new fish processing plant is set to open in southern Illinois and bring new job opportunities.

State Senator Dale Fowler announced on Monday, July 31 Senate Bill 1068 was signed into law the week before. It will enable Two Rivers Fisheries, based in Kentucky, to open a facility in Cairo.

“This is a great day for Southern Illinois and my continued efforts to bring economic opportunity to the people of this region,” Sen. Fowler said in the news release. “I’m thrilled that Two Rivers Fisheries sees the potential this part of the state has to offer. Sitting at the confluence of both the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, it’s the perfect location for them to be able to utilize our waterways for their operation, which will ultimately decrease the carp population that can be very invasive to native fish.”

The goal of the legislation is to create economic opportunity in Alexander County.

To make room for the plant, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will sell about 3/4 of an acre of land and an unused toll house next to Fort Defiance State Park to the company.

Two Rivers Fisheries then plans to convert the building into a Copi (Asian carp) fish processing plant employing 20 employees to start, with the possibility of an expansion.

According to Angie Yu with Two River Fisheries, they plan to set produce items such as fish meatballs, fish dumplings and more.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.