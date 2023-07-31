Heartland Votes

New fish processing facility to open in Alexander Co., Ill.

A new fish processing plant is set to open in southern Illinois and bring new job opportunities.
A new fish processing plant is set to open in southern Illinois and bring new job opportunities.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A new fish processing plant is set to open in southern Illinois and bring new job opportunities.

State Senator Dale Fowler announced on Monday, July 31 Senate Bill 1068 was signed into law the week before. It will enable Two Rivers Fisheries, based in Kentucky, to open a facility in Cairo.

“This is a great day for Southern Illinois and my continued efforts to bring economic opportunity to the people of this region,” Sen. Fowler said in the news release. “I’m thrilled that Two Rivers Fisheries sees the potential this part of the state has to offer. Sitting at the confluence of both the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, it’s the perfect location for them to be able to utilize our waterways for their operation, which will ultimately decrease the carp population that can be very invasive to native fish.”

The goal of the legislation is to create economic opportunity in Alexander County.

To make room for the plant, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will sell about 3/4 of an acre of land and an unused toll house next to Fort Defiance State Park to the company.

Two Rivers Fisheries then plans to convert the building into a Copi (Asian carp) fish processing plant employing 20 employees to start, with the possibility of an expansion.

According to Angie Yu with Two River Fisheries, they plan to set produce items such as fish meatballs, fish dumplings and more.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City

Latest News

Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless...
18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon identified; driver arrested
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” for Agent Orange Awareness Day.
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to ‘go orange’ for Agent Orange Awareness Day
Matthew Carmack, 32, of Jackson, was arrested on a warrant for assault. He is being held...
Jackson man arrested on warrant for assault, additional charges pending
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland