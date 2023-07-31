Heartland Votes

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to ‘go orange’ for Agent Orange Awareness Day

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” for Agent Orange Awareness Day.
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” for Agent Orange Awareness Day.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” for Agent Orange Awareness Day.

According to a release from the memorial, August 10 is set aside each year to mark Agent Orange Awareness Day. It marks the day in 1961 when the substance was first used in Vietnam and is meant to pay tribute to those who were exposed to the deadly compound.

Throughout the day, the memorial will honor and pay respect to those who have been affected by Agent Orange exposure. There will be informational displays on Agent Orange, followed by the wall and other monuments “going orange” at dusk.

Orange candles will be available under the pavilion between 8-9 p.m. for those wanting to light one in memory of a loved one.

