Heartland Votes

Metropolis man accused of threatening to shoot people inside bar

A man is accused of threatening to shooting people inside a business on Monday evening, July 17.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening to shooting people inside a business on Monday evening, July 17.

John M. Johnston, 69, of Metropolis, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

According to police, officers received 911 calls around 6:04 p.m. of a person inside the Last Stop Tavern with a gun threatening to shoot people.

Officers learned Johnston has been involved in a fight with another patron. They say he left and returned with an armed pistol.

Johnston allegedly put the pistol to the victim’s head. Police say the victim swatted it away and other patrons intervened and disarmed Johnston.

Officers recovered a .32 caliber pistol from one of the witnesses.

Johnston was booked in the Massac County Detention Center.

