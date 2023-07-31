Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a shooting involving a Memphis police officer.

The shooting happened at McCrory Avenue near Avon Road in the Berclair area around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man had previously fired shots outside a school earlier in the afternoon.

Police were called to Margolin Hebrew Academy at 12:20 p.m. when the suspect attempted to enter the building with a gun.

After he was unable to get inside, shots were fired outside the school.

Nobody was injured, and the suspect left the scene in a red pickup truck.

School officials were able to give police a photo of the suspect and a description of the vehicle.

From there, officers were able to find the driver and pull him over.

The man then got out of the vehicle with a gun, and an officer fired.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say they heard four to five shots fired.

Police Chief CJ Davis released the following statement:

“I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today. Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect’s actions.”

Memphis-Shelby County Schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown, which has since been lifted.

