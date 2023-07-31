Heartland Votes

Jackson man arrested on warrant for assault, additional charges pending

Matthew Carmack, 32, of Jackson, was arrested on a warrant for assault. He is being held...
Matthew Carmack, 32, of Jackson, was arrested on a warrant for assault. He is being held pending new charges.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on a warrant for assault on Monday morning, July 31.

Police say Matthew Carmack, 32, of Jackson, is being held pending new charges.

According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the 2900 block of La Mesa Drive around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report stating Carmack had a warrant for his arrest.

When officers arrived, they talked to an individual at the home who told them Carmack was not there. A short time later, police say they saw Carmack run from the home. He was caught and taken into custody.

Police say a second person was also taken into custody during the incident pending formal charges.

