Heartland experts react to Yellow Corp. closing its doors after 99 years in freight carrier business

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - One of the nation’s largest trucking companies calls it quits, putting 30,000 workers out of a job.

Yellow Corp. has been in the freight carrier business for 99 years. The company halted operations Sunday, July 30 after an intense battle with the teamsters union.

The shutdown comes after a federal judge denied Yellow’s attempt to block a unionized strike earlier in July.

The teamsters threatened to walk off the job after the company missed a pension and health care payment deadline.

The Union’s president calls the closing “unfortunate but not surprising.”

Yellow’s shutdown comes as the trucking industry continues to deal with a driver shortage.

Shawnee Community College trains dozens of truck drivers each year.

We spoke with the man in charge of the program about Yellow’s shutdown and what that means for the trucking industry.

“There’s still going to be a need for truck drivers going forward even with yellow freight going under. There’s always going to be a need,” said Kelly Jennings, truck driving coordinator at Shawnee Community College.

Jennings said that need is bringing more students onto campus.

“Truck driving program here is doing really good. We’re loading it up. We’re actually full for this semester. Right now, we’re able to do 20 but we’re enrolling students into the October class now,” said Jennings.

“Yellow has been struggling for a long time,” said Gregory DeYong, operations management professor at Southern Illinois University.

DeYong said Yellow’s shutdown will hurt small businesses the most.

“They’re the ones who are not ordering a full truck load of product,” he explained. “They’re ordering a pallet or two at a time and those rates are going to go up for sure, at least in the short term.”

DeYoung said some of Yellow’s more skilled workers may have a tough time finding another job, but he doesn’t expect those behind the wheel to be out of work for long.

“For the drivers, this won’t be too big a problem for them, because there is definitely a shortage of drivers,” said DeYong.

And Kelly Jennings hoped the drivers he trains will work for companies that put their needs first.

“I think a lot of companies have to change with times and if you don’t change with the times, I think that’s what happens. There’s been a lot of changes in the trucking industry in the last five years, much less the last 10-15 years. So I think going forward trucking companies are going to have to figure out a way to change with the times,” he continued.

Jennings said classes in August are full at Shawnee Community College. The second round of CDL classes begin on October 16.

