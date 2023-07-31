Groundbreaking held at veterans memorial for The Old Guard Monument Statue

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial on Saturday, July 29.

The ceremony kicked off the start of construction on The Old Guard Monument Statue.

According to leaders at the memorial, there are currently two Old Guard Monuments, one at Jefferson Barracks Park in St. Louis and the other at Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall in Fort Myer, Virginia.

When it’s finished, MNVM will have the third Old Guard Monument.

The 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” is the military unit that conducts all official ceremonies and special events for the United States Army, as well as honoring the nation’s fallen soldiers. It was established on June 3, 1784.

