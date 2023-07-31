Former SEMO basketball player Nate Johnson signs professional contract in Portugal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nate Johnson has signed to play professional basketball in Portugal with CD Póvoa.

Johnson appeared in 72 games for the Redhawks over the past three years. During the 2022-23 season including the NCAA Tournament, Johnson was the only SEMO player to start all 36 games.

Johnson heads overseas in September. He says he has never been to Portugal, but is excited to start the new journey.

