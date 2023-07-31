‘Footloose’ at SIU’s McLeod Theater to feature Heartland high school students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - “Footloose” is set to take the stage at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s McLeod Theater.

The musical, co-sponsored by McLeod Summer Playhouse (MSP) and Artspace 304, will feature 24 student actors and four interns from nine area high schools and homeschooled students.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, August 3 to August 5 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Beer and wine from the university’s Fermentation Science Institute will be served at cash only bars in the lobby before performances and during intermissions.

Director Matthew Williams, an assistant professor of performance and movement in the School of Theater and Dance, is excited about the production and the involvement of high school students.

“They have such amazing energy, enthusiasm, fearlessness, ambition and stamina,” said Williams in a released statement. “Since we choose the best of the best in southern Illinois for this production, we often get young performers who are just discovering and implementing, for the first time, their virtuosic talents.”

In addition to homeschooled students, students are from:

Carbondale Community High School

Carterville High School

Cobden High School

Frankfort Community High School

Herrin High School

Johnston City High School

Marion High School

Murphysboro High School

Pinckneyville Community High School

The stage adaptation is similar to the 1984 and 2011 “Footloose” films, where a high school student moves from Chicago to a small town where dancing is banned, his efforts to adjust to rural life and his challenges to change the mindset of the community.

“‘Footloose’ is one of those rare shows that teenagers will love because the music is fun, and there’s a great message,” said Angela C. Shultz, MSP’s artistic director and assistant professor of practice in the School of Music. “But it also appeals to the parents, grandparents and loved ones of the students who remember the movie from the ‘80s. Who didn’t love Kevin Bacon?”

“Footloose” is the final production of MSP’s 2023 season.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 618-453-6000, in person at the McLeod Theater or Banterra Center box offices, or online.

McLeod Theater box office hours are from 12:30 to 4 p.m. through Aug. 4.

Banterra Center ticket office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

