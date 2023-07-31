First Alert: Morning fog; calm Monday ahead of possible strong storms

(KFVS) - Light fog is possible in some locations this morning.

After fog lifts, this afternoon is looking calm and warm, but not terribly hot.

Highs will be around 90 degrees with dew points near 70.

Late tonight into Tuesday and Wednesday is looking stormy.

A stalled front will give us a better chance of passing rain and thunderstorms at times.

Strong storms and heavy rainfall is possible.

Typical late summer weather is expected the second half of the week and the first weekend of August.

Temperatures look seasonably warm and humid.

There will also be a chance for occasional thunderstorm complexes, because of a westerly flow aloft.

Another weak cold front is possible by about Monday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.