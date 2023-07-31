Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Quiet start to the work week....but pattern turns active again starting Tuesday!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Looking like a seasonably warm and humid start to the work week, before the pattern starts to turn more active and stormy again for the middle of the week. Other than an isolated shower or storm, today should be mainly quiet and warm but not terribly hot, with highs right around 90 and dew points near 70. Late tonight into Tuesday and Wednesday, however, northwest flow and a stalled frontal boundary will give us a better chance of passing rain and thunderstorms at times….with strong storms and heavy rainfall both possibilities.

As we get into the second half of this week and the first weekend of August, it looks like we’ll have pretty typical late summer weather, although there will still be a chance of occasional thunderstorm complexes due to westerly flow aloft. Temps look seasonably warm and humid, although another weak cold front is advertised by some models by about Monday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Appellate court rules that Missouri man with schizophrenia can be executed after all

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Clear skies tonight, more rain chances throughout the week
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 7/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 7/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 7/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 7/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 7/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 7/30/23