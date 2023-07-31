First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Looking like a seasonably warm and humid start to the work week, before the pattern starts to turn more active and stormy again for the middle of the week. Other than an isolated shower or storm, today should be mainly quiet and warm but not terribly hot, with highs right around 90 and dew points near 70. Late tonight into Tuesday and Wednesday, however, northwest flow and a stalled frontal boundary will give us a better chance of passing rain and thunderstorms at times….with strong storms and heavy rainfall both possibilities.

As we get into the second half of this week and the first weekend of August, it looks like we’ll have pretty typical late summer weather, although there will still be a chance of occasional thunderstorm complexes due to westerly flow aloft. Temps look seasonably warm and humid, although another weak cold front is advertised by some models by about Monday of next week.

