FEMA approves $5.6M for debris removal in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - FEMA approved more than $5.6 million for the city of Mayfield to remove storm debris from the December storms and tornadoes.

According to a release from FEMA, the money will cover the costs associated with an additional phase of storm debris removal after clearing the streets, common areas and public rights of way as finished following the December 10-11 storms.

FEMA will now reimburse Mayfield for the cost of removing 106,152 cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris from roads and public property, including rights of way and canals. This equates to more than 42,460 standard-size pickup trucks, each hauling a full load of trash.

According to the release, the storm debris was initially taken to a permitted temporary debris staging and reduction site. From there, it was removed to two permitted final disposal areas.

FEMA Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program.

Due to the magnitude of damage caused by this storm, they say President Biden authorized a cost share reimbursement of 90 percent federal funding for this project. All work and expenses took place between July 1, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2022.

FEMA noted it does not oversee debris removal missions, but it does cover many of the costs.

